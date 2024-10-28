Stocks of the Hour: Asian Battery Metals PLC, Li-S Energy, LCL Resources

Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM, ASX:AZ9) has announced results from the remaining assay data of its Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the 100% Oval Copper-Nickel-Platinum prospect in Mongolia's Gobi-Altai region. The Company’s Managing Director commented, “After 4 years of exploration, it’s exciting to confirm a substantial copper-nickel deposit potential with high-grade zones. Future work will focus on extending this high-grade mineralisation.” Shares are trading 102.13 per cent higher at 9.5 cents.Li-S Energyhas significantly improved its lithium-sulfur battery technology. From its Phase 3 automated production facility, LIS has produced 10Ah semi-solid-state cells with an energy density of 498 watt-hours per kilogram on first discharge and 456 watt-hours per kilogram after cycling, demonstrating strong performance in testing. Targeting the drone, defense, and electric aviation markets, the higher energy density enables lighter batteries, enhancing range, payload, and operating time for partner products. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 15 cents.LCL Resources Ltdprovided an update on its 100% owned PNG Nickel Project following a three-week reconnaissance field program at the Wedei prospect. The program covered an area of 5.5km x 4.5km, with 30 hand-dug pits on a 1km x 1km grid. All pits encountered anomalous nickel, with 18 returning values over 1%, highlighting the scale and quality of the Wedei laterite. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.