Antimony Demand Surges Amid Tariff Exemptions

The US government has exempted antimony from its new tariff regime, a move celebrated by explorers worldwide. This decision, aligning with the US Geological Survey’s critical minerals list, underscores antimony’s importance to both US and global security. Antimony is vital for battery technology, military systems, and various industrial applications. Western nations heavily rely on imports, with China, Russia, Tajikistan, and Myanmar controlling 94% of the global supply, triggering a surge in exploration activities.

Several companies are advancing antimony projects. Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG) is progressing its Wild Cattle Creek deposit, considered Australia’s highest-grade undeveloped primary antimony resource. Cosmo Metals (ASX:CMO) recently acquired gold-antimony and copper projects in New South Wales. EV Resources (ASX:EVR) secured claims for the Coyote Creek Antimony Project in Utah, aiming to become a domestic supplier. Military Metals (CSE:MILI) is de-risking its European Union asset and capitalizing on rising antimony prices. The antimony spot price has seen a significant increase from US$13,000 per tonne at the start of 2024 to a high of US$51,500 in 2025, with speculation suggesting it could reach US$100,000.