SER Identifies Standout Drill Target at Cobar

Strategic Energy Resources (SER) has announced a significant exploration update for its 100% owned South Cobar Project in NSW. An Induced Polarisation (IP) survey at the Miti Prospect has identified a distinct chargeable feature beneath a strong polymetallic soil anomaly, upgrading it to a priority drill target. The survey revealed a 150m wide, near-surface chargeable feature (10mv/V) with a corresponding highly resistive response, potentially extending beyond the illustrated depth of 200m. The peak of the chargeable response aligns with a NE-striking structural jog, interpreted as an extension of the Achilles Shear zone, indicating a favourable setting for Cobar-style mineralization.

Infill soil geochemistry further refined the polymetallic anomaly at Miti, confirming anomalous levels of Cu, Au, Ag, Zn, and As over a 1.5km x 1.2km area. Multiple significant Pb values, exceeding 20 times background levels, were also identified, which is a known pathfinder element for Cobar-style polymetallic deposits. The multi-element anomaly at Miti lies directly above the structural jog, strengthening the drill target’s potential.

SER’s Managing Director, Dr. David DeTata, highlighted the significance of the IP survey in identifying the chargeable feature at Miti, emphasizing its upgrade to a priority drill target. While the IP survey at the Helia prospect didn’t identify significant conductors at depth, Helia remains a prospect of interest due to its 2.2km x 1.5km polymetallic soil anomaly, warranting further investigation.

Looking ahead, SER plans to conduct drill testing at the Miti Prospect in the immediate future. Cost-effective exploration will also continue across the South Cobar Project, with additional soil geochemical surveys scheduled at nearby prospects. This systematic approach aims to fully explore the potential of the South Cobar Project for world-class base and precious metal deposits.