Minerals 260 Completes Bullabulling Gold Project Acquisition

Minerals 260 (ASX: MI6) has officially acquired the Bullabulling Gold Project, an open-pit asset located near Coolgardie in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. This acquisition follows a substantial $220 million capital raise and fulfills all prerequisites outlined in the share purchase agreement signed with Norton Gold Fields on January 1, 2025. The company is actively collaborating with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to meet the remaining conditions for re-admission and re-quotation, with trading expected to resume on April 10, 2025.

Drilling operations are scheduled to commence on April 16, underpinned by extensive preliminary planning, including securing necessary permits and appointing drilling contractors. The company’s advisors include Allens (legal), Greenhill & Co (financial), and Bell Potter Securities and Argonaut Securities (joint lead managers for the capital raise). Chairman Tim Goyder describes the acquisition as transformative, emphasizing the company’s focus on exploration and the numerous targets identified for drilling.