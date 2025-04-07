Starcore International Mines has identified high-priority drill targets at its Kimoukro Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, following the completion of a 2024 geophysical survey. The survey, which included induced polarization (IP), resistivity, and ground magnetic methods, aimed to pinpoint anomalies and structural features indicative of potential gold mineralization. Data modeling by independent experts Sagax Afrique and ArsTerra Exploration confirmed multiple moderate-to-strong chargeability anomalies.

The ground magnetic survey highlighted three major structural trends represented by magnetic anomalies. Notably, a northeast-striking lineament was identified in the central part of the grid, potentially linked to a dyke and fault zone. The survey results also revealed a persistent resistivity corridor in the grid’s central area, interpreted as a structural corridor possibly representing a wide shear zone. This corridor’s flanks coincide with hydrothermal alteration and host mineralized structures.

Sagax identified 13 main chargeability lineaments that often align with resistivity axes, suggesting mineralization in the form of veins and silicification. ArsTerra’s modeling further identified six multilinear targets for exploration. Notably, a significant IP anomaly stretches northeast to southwest for 2km, is 400m wide and remains open at both ends and could be one of the key targets for future exploration.

These priority zones will be utilized to refine an upcoming drilling program. The Kimoukro Project was added to Starcore’s portfolio in August 2023 through the acquisition of EU Gold Mining, expanding the company’s exploration assets beyond its existing operations in Mexico and Canada.