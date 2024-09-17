Stocks of the Hour: Octava Minerals, Critica, Platinum Asset Management

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Octava Minerals (ASX:OCT)
has announced that exploration at Yallalong will focus on previously identified and partially drilled high grade antimony targets. Octava’s Managing Director Bevan Wakelam stated: ” It was noted that historic drilling for antimony had been carried out at the project and with ingot prices increasing from ~$8000/tonne to now over US$24,500/tonne3 , there is definitely unfinished business for antimony at Yallalong. Shares are trading 139.58 per cent higher at 11.5 cents.
Critica (ASX:CRI)
has announced that regional, reconnaissance style drilling has identified broad zones of high-grade, rare earth mineralisation, 40 kilometers to the east of the Company’s flagship Jupiter Project. The results indicate the potential for high ratios of the sought-after, magnet rare earth oxides (MREO) with drill intersections containing up to 34% MREO. Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 1.4 cents.
Platinum Asset Management (ASX:PTM)
has received a non-binding indicative proposal from Regal Partners via a scheme of arrangement. The Platinum Board is reviewing the Regal Proposal, considering its merits, including Platinum’s value, growth initiatives, and other strategic options, while also assessing conditions like due diligence and regulatory approvals. Shares are trading 14.14 per cent higher at $1.13.