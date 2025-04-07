Great Boulder Hits High-Grade Gold at Eaglehawk

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) has announced its highest-grade gold intersection to date at the Eaglehawk prospect within its Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Drilling returned 3 meters at 46.70 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 139 meters, including 1 meter at an impressive 79.50 g/t gold from 140 meters in hole 25MBRC006. Managing Director Andrew Paterson hailed the results as a “sensational drilling result,” highlighting the success of refined exploration targeting focused on high-grade veins.

The discovery represents a new zone of high-grade quartz-sulphide vein mineralization in a previously underexplored area of Eaglehawk, making it a priority target for follow-up reverse circulation (RC) drilling. The company has completed 11 RC holes at Eaglehawk, targeting gold along the dacite contact, with two additional holes added to follow up on prior high-grade intersections. Paterson noted that the current find demonstrates the deposit’s potential to yield high-grade gold in previously untested areas. Great Boulder is awaiting the final assays from the latest RC program and the initial aircore assays. The Side Well Gold Project currently boasts a mineral resource estimate of 668,000 ounces of gold at 2.8 g/t.