S&P 500 inches up ahead of Nvidia earnings

US stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a crucial earnings report from Nvidia.The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.16 per cent to finish at 5,625.80, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.16 per cent to 17,754.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 9.98 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at a new record high of 41,250.50.US sector performance was mixed. Technology stocks led the gains, followed by financials and real estate. Energy stocks, however, lagged behind.Investors are eagerly anticipating Nvidia's earnings report, due after the market closes on Wednesday (US time). The company has become a barometer for the AI sector, and its results will provide insights into the health of the AI trade. Nvidia's shares rose about 1.5 per cent on Tuesday.Stocks have been attempting to stabilise following a turbulent start to the month. Investor sentiment has improved after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a potential interest rate cut at the central bank's next meeting. Powell, however, did not provide specifics on the timing or magnitude of the rate reduction.Market participants are overwhelmingly expecting a rate cut of at least 25 basis points at the Fed's September 17-18 meeting, according to data from the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.The Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release the July CPI indicator and second-quarter construction work done at 11:30 AM AEST. Major banks have released their forecasts for the CPI indicator. NAB expects a slightly lower inflation rate than the consensus, while ANZ forecasts a more significant decline due to falling prices in certain categories. Both banks acknowledge the potential for volatility in the data due to government subsidies and seasonal factors.Several major Australian companies are set to report their earnings. Some big names include: Fortescue, Woolworths, Flight Centre, Nineand TabcorpThe SPI futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent fall.One Australian dollar at 7.25am was buying 67.91 US cents.Gold lost 0.09 per cent. Silver fell 0.09 per cent. Copper added 0.53 per cent. Oil dropped 2.44 per cent.European markets closed mixed. London's FTSE added 0.21 per cent, Frankfurt gained 0.35 per cent, and Paris closed 0.32 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.47 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.43 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite closed 0.24 per cent lower.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.17 per cent lower at 8071.16.Apiam Animal Healthis paying 1 cent fully frankedBell Financial Groupis paying 4 cents fully frankedFiducian Group Ltdis paying 21.1 cents fully frankedMitchell Servicesis paying 2 cents unfrankedMaxiparts Limitedis paying 2.57 cents fully frankedOoh!Media Limitedis paying 1.75 cents fully frankedThe Lottery Corpis paying 10.5 cents fully frankedTelstra Groupis paying 9 cents fully frankedTreasury Wine Estateis paying 19 cents 70 per cent frankedVgi Partners Globalis paying 5 cents fully frankedWagners Hld Companyis paying 2.5 cents fully frankedBWP Trust