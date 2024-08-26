Stocks of the Hour: Actinogen Medical, Kalina Power, Iltani Resources

Actinogen Medical (ASX:ACW)
has announced positive results from its XanaCIDD phase 2a depression trial. Xanamem, the company's drug candidate, demonstrated consistent benefits in reducing depression symptoms across multiple endpoints, suggesting its potential as a novel treatment for Major Depressive Disorder. Shares are trading 104.17 per cent higher 4.9 cents.
Kalina Power (ASX:KPO)
signed a non-binding agreement with a US data centre developer to build AI-focused data centres powered by natural gas plants with carbon capture. They aim to finalise a binding agreement with non-dilutive funding for Kalina and long-term power purchase agreements in the coming weeks. Shares are trading 40 per cent higher at 0.7 cents.
Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT)
plans to explore its high-grade Antimony Reward deposit in Queensland. Historic drilling results showed promising antimony mineralisation. Antimony is a critical mineral with growing demand due to China's export bans. Shares are trading 28.89 per cent higher at 29 cents.