Stocks of the Hour: Actinogen Medical, Kalina Power, Iltani Resources

Actinogen Medicalhas announced positive results from its XanaCIDD phase 2a depression trial. Xanamem, the company's drug candidate, demonstrated consistent benefits in reducing depression symptoms across multiple endpoints, suggesting its potential as a novel treatment for Major Depressive Disorder. Shares are trading 104.17 per cent higher 4.9 cents.Kalina Powersigned a non-binding agreement with a US data centre developer to build AI-focused data centres powered by natural gas plants with carbon capture. They aim to finalise a binding agreement with non-dilutive funding for Kalina and long-term power purchase agreements in the coming weeks. Shares are trading 40 per cent higher at 0.7 cents.Iltani Resourcesplans to explore its high-grade Antimony Reward deposit in Queensland. Historic drilling results showed promising antimony mineralisation. Antimony is a critical mineral with growing demand due to China's export bans. Shares are trading 28.89 per cent higher at 29 cents.