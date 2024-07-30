Stocks of the Hour: African Gold, Regener8 Resources, Bastion Minerals

To register for Friday's webinar click here
.
African Gold (ASX:A1G)
has announced a shallow, high grade, maiden gold resource at the Didievi Project in the Ivory Coast. The 2,000m diamond drilling program will commence in August 2024. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 3.6 cents.
Regener8 Resources (ASX:R8R)
has entered into an agreement to acquire the high-grade polymetallic tenement called Achilles North. North Achilles is located within the Cobar district (NSW), well known for hosting outstanding high grade orebodies. Shares are trading 12.24 per cent higher at 11 cents.
Bastion Minerals (ASX:BMO)
will acquire three high-grade Canadian copper assets, including the ICE copper-gold deposit, the Mariner and Harley Copper projects in the Northwest Territories, Canada. This is a province (only) with a strong history of VHMS deposit discovery and mining. Shares are trading flat at 0.8 cents.