Hot Stocks: Domain Holdings, Southern Cross Electrical, Orthocell, Mesoblast

Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) entered into an exclusivity and process deed with CoStar Group regarding a revised non-binding indicative proposal to acquire all of Domain's shares for $4.43 per share in cash. Under the deed, Domain has granted CoStar exclusive access to due diligence materials and confirmed that its directors intend to unanimously recommend the proposal to shareholders—subject to no superior offer emerging and an independent expert determining the deal is in shareholders' best interests.

CoStar’s proposal remains conditional on due diligence and agreement on binding terms. The exclusivity period runs for four weeks, with a potential two-week extension if CoStar reconfirms its position.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) has completed its acquisition of Force Fire Holdings Pty Ltd, a fire safety solutions provider based in New South Wales and Queensland. The upfront cash consideration paid to the vendors was $36.3 million.

The deal was finalised on 1 April 2025, following the company’s earlier announcement on 31 March. Force Fire specialises in both mechanical (“wet fire”) and electrical (“dry fire”) fire safety systems, servicing a wide range of commercial and industrial clients. Its operations span project execution, minor works, and services for a recurring customer base that includes property owners, builders, and facility managers.

The acquisition aligns with SCEE Group’s broader strategic focus on expanding into adjacent and complementary sectors, particularly those offering recurring revenue and maintenance-style contracts. The fire safety segment is seen as a natural extension of SCEE’s core electrical business, which already encompasses communications, security, and manufacturing capabilities.

On Thursday, Mesoblast (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO) announced that its allogeneic cell therapy products, including Ryoncil® and Revascor®, are not expected to be subject to newly announced US tariffs. The company stated that its cellular medicines are manufactured in the United States from US donor material and are officially designated as “US Country of Origin” products under US FDA and Customs regulations. This designation is documented in the company’s Biologics License Application and shields its therapies from the impact of trade restrictions recently introduced by the US government.

Ryoncil®, based on remestemcel-L, is currently the only FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell therapy and is used to treat children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGvHD).

Mesoblast is also developing Ryoncil for additional inflammatory diseases and advancing Revascor (rexlemestrocel-L) for chronic heart failure and low back pain.