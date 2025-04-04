Superannuation funds hit by cyber attacks

Super fund cyberattack exposes systemic weaknesses as $500,000 stolen

A coordinated cyberattack on Australia’s largest superannuation funds has exposed longstanding security gaps across the $4.1 trillion industry, with hundreds of accounts compromised and at least $500,000 in member funds stolen.

The breach, confirmed on Friday, affected major industry players including AustralianSuper, Rest, Hostplus, Australian Retirement Trust, and Insignia Financial. Each fund confirmed it had detected suspicious activity in recent days, but only AustralianSuper — with $367bn under management — has acknowledged direct financial losses, with four pension-phase members reportedly targeted for lump sum withdrawals totalling half a million dollars.

The attack method, known as “credential stuffing”, relied on stolen passwords — likely sourced from previous data breaches — and took advantage of weak or absent multi-factor authentication systems across some providers. AustralianSuper said up to 600 member accounts had been accessed using compromised credentials. Rest reported 8,000 affected accounts, while Australian Retirement Trust and Insignia cited hundreds and 100, respectively. Hostplus said it was still investigating but had found no losses so far.

Though not technically sophisticated, the attack was strategically timed. Activity spiked in the early hours of last weekend — a period when members were unlikely to notice login alerts. Some funds temporarily shut down member portals, while users reported seeing $0 balances or being unable to log in at all. A combination of overloaded servers and locked accounts fuelled member anxiety, with call centre wait times blowing out beyond an hour.

Security gaps long flagged, not fixed

Cybersecurity experts said the attack should not have come as a surprise. In 2023, the Financial Services Council had already recommended “mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA)” across superannuation funds by July 2026 — a deadline that now looks dangerously lenient. RMIT’s Professor Matt Warren called the attack “a real wake-up call,” noting that many funds had not implemented even basic protections like MFA for high-risk transactions.

“What this shows is that while banks have largely hardened their customer-facing systems, super funds have lagged behind,” said Alastair MacGibbon, chief strategy officer at CyberCX. “We’re dealing with retirement savings — money people may not check for months — and the industry hasn’t built in the layers of protection required.”

Unlike recent high-profile hacks involving ransomware or compromised internal systems, this attack exploited a human behaviour loophole: password reuse. Members who used the same login credentials across multiple platforms were especially vulnerable, and once attackers were in, some fund portals failed to flag unusual activity — such as large withdrawals at odd hours — in time.

Regulatory and political response building

National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen Michelle McGuinness confirmed the government is now coordinating with regulators including ASIC and APRA to assess the full scope of the incident and strengthen defences. While most funds claim they are working closely with affected members, the question of who bears financial responsibility remains open.

In theory, super funds are subject to fiduciary duties and consumer protection laws. But as past cases have shown, compensation can be murky. A 2021 Federal Court decision over a fraudulent $180,000 SMSF rollover — where the scammer posed as a financial adviser — ended with both the fund and the member sharing blame.

In the current case, AustralianSuper has said it is working with authorities to recover the stolen money, but stopped short of confirming whether it would compensate members out of pocket. Legal experts say much will hinge on whether funds can demonstrate that their security practices met regulatory expectations.

Opposition home affairs spokesman James Paterson criticised the government’s response as downplaying the seriousness of the attack. “No member should suffer a poorer retirement because of this breach,” he said. “Australians deserve a government that treats cyber theft of their savings with urgency and transparency.”

Next steps: stronger security, better hygiene

The industry’s peak body, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), said most attack attempts were repelled and that the sector is now accelerating its Financial Crime Protection Initiative, which includes developing industry-wide fraud frameworks, hotlines with government agencies, and enhanced information sharing.

But experts say this won’t be enough if member behaviour doesn’t also change. Many Australians continue to reuse passwords, skip MFA when optional, or delay checking their super accounts for months or even years — creating a ripe environment for credential attacks.

“Everyone now needs to assume that some of their passwords are already on the dark web,” said Professor Toby Murray of the University of Melbourne’s Academic Centre of Cyber Security Excellence. “You can’t stop that — but you can stop using the same password twice.”