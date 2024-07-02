View All Santana Minerals News

Santana Minerals applies to add New Zealand Stock Exchange Listing



Santana is pleased to advise that it has made an application to obtain a secondary listing on the NZX Main Board Market operated by NZX Limited (NZX) in addition to its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



Santana is currently working through the foreign exempt listing process subject to NZX approval, with a targeted listing date of July 25, 2024 under the ticker SMI.



This listing will enable New Zealand shareholders to have a live market to trade in Santana shares in their own time zone, with their shares registered in their own HIN/CIN, or through a local stockbroker or investment platform.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



