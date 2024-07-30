View All Dotz Nano News

Dotz announces Private Placement offering



30 July 2024 - Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, “Dotz” or “Company”), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, is pleased to announce it has received binding commitments from several existing and new institutional and sophisticated investors to raise A$2.235 million (before costs) in a placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (“Placement”).



Dotz CEO, Sharon Malka said: “We thank existing shareholders for their continued support and welcome our new investors. We are pleased that investors have recognised the strategic value of the unique DotzEarth technology that Dotz is developing. We are working tirelessly to advance the development of DotzEarth and I look forward to meeting with investors and potential partners in the third quarter of the year to share updates on our progress.”



