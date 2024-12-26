Technology's good year

Looking back over the past 12 months, Information Technology was heads and shoulders the best-performing sector, and far exceeded the performance of the broader ASX 200 index (up around 8.72% over the past year and 20.51% over the past five years).
Here's some lists.
Sector performance:
- XIJ: +53.67% over past year (up 90.73% over the past five years)
- XFJ: +30.64% over past year (up 43.48% over five years)
- XDJ: +23.21% over past year (up 43.75% over five years)
- XPJ: +19.78% over past year (up 9.84% over five years)
- XNJ: +12.86% over past year (up 7.27% over five years)
- XUJ: +11.1% over past year (up 8.15% over five years)
- XHJ: +7.85% over past year (up 8.63% over five years)
- XTJ: +5.01% over past year (up 26.94% over five years)
- XSJ: -3.11% over past year (down 6.38% over five years)
- XMJ: -15.53% over past year (up 15.54% over five years)
- XEJ: -20.27% over past year (down 27.64% over five years)
Some ETFs:
- BetaShares S&P/ASX Australian Technology ETF (ASX:ATEC). Up 42.82% over 12 months at $29.75. This ETF aims to replicate the performance of the S&P/ASX All Technology Index (which is broader than the XIJ).
- BetaShares NASDAQ 100 ETF (ASX:NDQ). Up 37.14% over 12 months at $51.36. This ETF provides exposure to 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ.
- Global X's FANG+ ETF (ASX:FANG). Up 59.71% over the past 12 months at $33.54. This aims to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index. Its top holdings are currently Nvidia, Broadcom, CrowdStrike, Alphabet (Google's parent), Apple, ServiceNow, Netflix, Amazon, Meta (Facebook's owner) and Microsoft.
Performance of biggest XIJ companies by market cap:
- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC): 67.67% at $124.01. Specialises in logistics software solutions, with a market cap of approximately $41.48bn.
- Xero (ASX:XRO): 53.26% at $168.66. Provides cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses, with a market cap around $25.79bn.
- Technology One (ASX:TNE): 103.58% at $30.72. Develops enterprise software solutions, with a market cap of approximately $10.06bn.
- NEXTDC (ASX:NXT): 16.02% at $15.35. Provides data centre services, with a market cap around $9.83bn.
- LIFE360 (ASX:360): 204.51% at $22.26. Offers family-focused location-sharing and safety services through its mobile app, with a market cap of approximately $4.05bn.
- Codan (ASX:CDA): 91.41% at $16.27. Manufactures communications equipment and metal detection technologies, catering to mining, security and humanitarian sectors, with a market cap of approximately $2.95bn.
- Macquarie Technology Group (ASX:MAQ): 32.23% at $86. Provides managed IT services, cloud hosting and data centre solutions to enterprise and government clients, with a market cap of approximately $2.22bn.
- NUIX (ASX:NXL): 239.39% at $6.16. Specialises in forensic data analytics and eDiscovery software, used for legal, regulatory and investigative purposes, with a market cap of approximately $2.04bn.
- Iress (ASX:IRE): 16.52% at $9.31. Develops financial services software, including platforms for trading, wealth management and superannuation administration, with a market cap of approximately $1.74bn.
- Siteminder (ASX:SDR): 17.38% at $6.01. Provides cloud-based hotel management and distribution software, enabling properties to manage bookings and online visibility, with a market cap of approximately $1.68bn.
Best XIJ performers above $150m market cap:
In contrast, the broader ASX 200 index is up 8.72% over one year, with many ETFs that track the index showing similar performance:
- SPDR S&P/ASX 200 ETF (ASX:STW): Up 8.9%.
- iShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF (ASX:IOZ): Up 8.53%.
- Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (ASX:VAS) (which tracks the ASX 300): Up 8.87%.
- BetaShares Australia 200 ETF (ASX:A200) (which tracks the Solactive Australia 200 Index): Up 9.12%.
The S&P 500 is up 26.50% over one year. Some relevant ASX-listed ETFs:
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ASX:SPY): Up 37.1% over one year.
- BlackRock's iShares S&P 500 ETF (ASX:IVV): Up 37.18%.
- BetaShares S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (ASX: QUS): Up 19.76% (tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, where all companies are equally weighted rather than weighted by market cap).
- Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS): Up 35.68% (tracks the CRSP US Total Market Index, which overlaps heavily with the S&P 500).