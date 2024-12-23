Four of the biggest winners of 2024

Some of the best performers from the past year with market cap higher than $150m.Mesoblast (ASX:MSB)
- Market cap: $3bn
- Gain over 1 year: 775%
- Current price: $2.63
Mesoblast specialises in developing medicines that treat severe inflammatory conditions. Their technology is being applied to conditions like chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain. Mesoblast's lead product candidates are in advanced stages of clinical development.
In December, Mesoblast received FDA approval
for its Ryoncil drug for treating steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children. This is a disease where, following a stem cell transplant, the donor's immune cells attack the patient's body.Zip Co (ASX:ZIP)
- Market cap: $3.93bn
- Gain over 1 year: 433%
- Current price: $3.01
Zip Co is a "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) service that lets consumers pay for purchases over time without interest. It operates across multiple countries, including Australia, New Zealand and the United States.
After a July capital raise, the company eliminated corporate debt from its balance sheet.
In August, in its FY24 results, Zip reported a 28.2% increase in revenue to $868m and a 243.2% rise in cash EBTDA to $69m. It also announced a partnership with Stripe in the US.Appen (ASX:APX)
- Market cap: $602m
- Gain over 1 year: 264%
- Current price: $2.31
Appen provides datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.
In March 2024, Appen Google ended its contract with Appen for search quality rating services. However, Appen reported a return to revenue growth in its FY24 half-yearly results in August. The company achieved a 28.3% increase in New Markets revenue, particularly in China and global products. Cost control measures led to an underlying EBITDA improvement of $13.4 million compared to the prior corresponding period.Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SXG)
- Market cap: $814m
- Year to date: 180%
- Current price: $3.69
Southern Cross Gold owns the Sunday Creek, Whroo, Redcastle and Mount Isa Projects.
In June, Southern Cross and Mawson Gold entered into a non-binding term sheet to merge through a scheme of arrangement, with plans for a dual listing on both the Australian and Toronto stock exchanges.
In December, the company reported positive drilling results from the Sunday Creek gold-antimony project near Melbourne. Notably, an intercept of 186m at 8.8g/t gold.