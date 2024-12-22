Austal secures $137m contract for additional patrol boats

Austalhas been awarded a $137.02m contract to construct two additional Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPBs) for the Australian Border Force (ABF). This extension brings the total number of ECCPBs built by Austal to 12, with eight already delivered since 2020.Austal is a leading Australian shipbuilder and global defence contractor. The company operates shipyards in Australia, the United States, the Philippines and Vietnam.The ECCPBs, designed and constructed by Austal in Western Australia, feature enhanced amenities for up to 32 personnel, improved sustainment intelligence systems, and advanced capabilities for maritime surveillance. These vessels will strengthen maritime border patrols in Northern Australia as part of "Operation Sovereign Borders".Shares in Austal are trading 0.99% higher at $3.06.