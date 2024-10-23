Stocks of the Hour: Eastern Metals, Adisyn, Trigg Minerals

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS)
has reported promising initial assay results from its recent reconnaissance drilling at the Cobar Project in NSW. Drilling at the new targets Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam, as well as the more advanced Evergreen prospect, has yielded results from three holes at Kelpie Hill. Shares are trading 66.67 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.
Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1)
is set to acquire 100% of 2D Generation Ltd (2DG) and undertake a capital raise. Following a Collaboration Agreement with 2DG announced on 15 July 2024, both companies have identified significant opportunities to enhance AI1’s offerings using 2DG’s semiconductor solutions and industry connections. Shares are trading 32.73 higher at 7.3 cents.
Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG) has signed binding purchase agreements to acquire two tenement applications, significantly expanding its Spartan and Taylors Arm Projects in northern New South Wales. These acquisitions extend the Spartan Project west of Larvotto Resources Limited's Hillgrove Mining Operations and north and east of Trigg’s Taylors Arm Project. Shares are trading 6.25 per cent higher at 3.4 cents.