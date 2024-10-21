Macquarie Technology Group secures $450 million refinancing for data centre expansion

Macquarie Technology Group Limitedhas announced a significant refinancing deal, expanding its debt facility to $450 million. The new five-year revolving loan facility represents an increase of $260 million over the previous facility, underscoring strong demand from both domestic and international lending institutions. This move supports the company's ongoing expansion, particularly in its data centre business, which includes the IC3 Super West project.CEO David Tudehope commented on the milestone, saying, “The successful refinancing marks an important step in enabling us to further invest in our data centre infrastructure. We are pleased with the interest shown by leading financial institutions and look forward to advancing our expansion plans.” The new funding will primarily be used to complete Phase 1 of the IC3 Super West build, with additional capacity to support future growth.In the financial year 2024, Macquarie Technology Group reported a revenue increase of 5.3%, reaching $363.3 million. The company continues to focus on its data centre, cloud, and cybersecurity services, catering to corporate and government clients across Australia.