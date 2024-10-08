US stocks rebound as oil prices ease amid Middle East tensions

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday after a losing session on Wall Street, as oil prices eased and investors assessed ongoing tensions in the Middle East.The S&P 500 rose 0.97 per cent to close at 5,751.13, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.45 per cent, finishing at 18,182.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 126.13 points, or 0.3 per cent, ending at 42,080.37.Looking at the S&P500 sectors, technology sector led the gains on Tuesday, with Nvidia and Broadcom rising 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.The worst performer was Energy, dropping 2.63 per cent after West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell 4.6 per cent on Tuesday as traders monitored the developing tension in the Middle East.Iron ore dropped from a five-month high, and base metals declined sharply after a highly anticipated briefing by China’s top economic planner concluded without any new commitments to increase government spending.Iron ore futures in Singapore fell over 5 per cent after rising nearly that amount in the lead-up to the briefing. Copper also saw a significant decline, reaching its lowest point in two weeks amid a broad sell-off across base metals, with investor disappointment evident throughout wider Chinese markets.In company news, U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies experienced a decline after Beijing’s breifing. Online video platform Bilibili dropped 13 per cent, while automaker Nio fell by about 8 per cent. E-commerce giants JD.com dropped 11.9 per cent and Alibaba declined 8.8 per cent.Shares in Casino operators Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts fell around 3 percent due to their connections to China through their Macau resorts.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7.50am was buying 67.47 US cents.Gold lost 1.03 per cent. Silver dropped 3.54 per cent. Copper was down 2.16 per cent. Oil dropped 4.39 per cent.European markets closed lower. London’s FTSE fell 1.36 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.20 per cent, and Paris fell 0.72 per cent.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 1.00 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 9.41 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 4.59 per cent.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.35 per cent lower at 8177.Briscoe Group LtdCount LtdDuratec LtdInghams Group LtdNews CorpNRW Holdings LtdPerseus Mining LtdSouthern Cross Electrical Engineering LtdWesfarmers LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.