Stocks of the Hour: Golden Deeps, Noxopharm, Echo IQ

Golden Deepshas announced that thick copper and zinc sulphide mineralisation has been intersected in diamond drilling of key targets at the Company’s Havilah Project. The results up to 18.5% Copper & 34.8% Zinc in initial pXRF readings. Shares are trading 157.14 per cent higher at 7.2 cents.Innovative biotech company Noxopharmhas announced substantial progress on its Chroma™ technology platform, with encouraging brain cancer results plus early work on leukaemia. The Chroma drug development program focuses on generating promising novel anticancer drugs. Shares are trading 23.81 per cent higher at 13 cents.Echo IQis pleased to provide the following overview of positive results from two recently completed clinical studies, which highlight the effectiveness of its AI-backed solution for heart failure when compared to an observed detection rate of 46% in clinical practice. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 16.5 cents.