Stocks of the Hour: Aruma Resources, Terra Uranium, New Age Exploration

Aruma Resourceshas announced they have identified high-grade copper assays at the Fiery Creek Project in Queensland. Fiery Creek is under-explored and located in an interpreted favourable geological setting and is an exploration priority for Aruma. Shares are trading 45.45 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.Terra Uraniumhas announced high grade uranium rock-chip results at Amer Lake in Canada. The company is now looking forward to undertaking an extensive follow up field program, including soils and rocks, leading to drilling. Shares are trading 17.02 per cent higher at 11 cents.New Age Explorationhas commenced drilling in the next step of its six-month exploration program at the Wagyu Gold Project in the Pilbara, WA. Drilling is following directly after the successful completion of a cultural heritage survey. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.