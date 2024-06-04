ASX down 0.2% near noon: Healthcare is best performing sector

Aus shares began the session with minimal change, leveling off shortly after the market opened. This stagnation was attributed to a decline in commodity prices, which adversely affected mining firms, counterbalancing any positive momentum in the healthcare sector.At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.2 per cent lower at 7,745.40.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 17 points.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.31 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.12 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Ramsay Health Care, trading 3.89 per cent higher at $48.83. It is followed by shares in The Lottery Corporationand EBOS GroupThe worst-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia, trading 3.65 per cent lower at $6.33. It is followed by shares in Fortescueand Telix PharmaceuticalsGold is trading at US$2367.60 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.9 per cent lower at US$109.65 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.2 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 66.77 US cents.