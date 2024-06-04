ASX down 0.2% near noon: Healthcare is best performing sector

Market Reports

by Peter Milios June 04, 2024 11:40 AM

Aus shares began the session with minimal change, leveling off shortly after the market opened. This stagnation was attributed to a decline in commodity prices, which adversely affected mining firms, counterbalancing any positive momentum in the healthcare sector.

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.2 per cent lower at 7,745.40.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 17 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.31 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.12 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC), trading 3.89 per cent higher at $48.83. It is followed by shares in The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC) and EBOS Group (ASX:EBO).

The worst-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL), trading 3.65 per cent lower at $6.33. It is followed by shares in Fortescue (ASX:FMG) and Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2367.60 an ounce.

Iron ore is 4.9 per cent lower at US$109.65 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.2 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.77 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?