Sequoia Financial Group - Sale of Informed Investor



Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) announces the sale of its Informed Investor subsidiary to Powerhouse Ventures (ASX:PVL) for 2.000,000 shares in PVL, which SEQ has agreed to voluntarily escrow for 12 months as a commitment to the partnership.



SEQ and PVL will enter an ongoing agreement that will see SEQ continue to distribute Informed Investor’s content and PVL become a client of Share Café and Finance News Network for production and distribution of video content for its platform.



PVL intends to rebrand the Informed Investor website content to create a professional, high conviction investment communication platform, leveraging off the relationships and scale of PVL to deliver clear cut and concise articulation of the investment opportunities it identifies for its community of investors.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document