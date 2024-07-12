View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group Limited - Orders



The Panel has made final orders (Annexure A) in relation to an application dated 15 May 2024 by Sequoia Financial Group Limited (Sequoia) in relation to its affairs (see TP24/23).



Background



On 28 June 2024, the Panel made a declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to the affairs of Sequoia (see TP24/39) which included findings that:

-- by no later than 31 March 2024, each of Mr Brent Jones and Mr Anthony Jones and Mr Brent Jones and Glennon Capital Pty Ltd were associates in relation to Sequoia (Associated Parties) and

-- between 4 April 2024 and 15 May 2024, Glennon Capital Pty Ltd, Cojones Pty Ltd and Vonetta Pty Ltd1 collectively acquired approximately 5.69%2 of Sequoia shares in contravention of s606 (Contravention Shares).



