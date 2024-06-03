View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Takeover Panel Undertakings



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX Code: SEQ) ("Sequoia") refers to the announcement by the Takeovers Panel on 16 May 2024, concerning an application to the Panel made by Sequoia in relation to what Sequoia alleges is an undisclosed association between certain parties, including the shareholders who requisitioned the s.249D general meeting of Sequoia shareholders that was originally to be held on Tuesday, 4 June 2024 ("board vote meeting").



The Panel is still considering the application. In the meantime the Panel has requested undertakings from the parties to the application and has also requested that Sequoia delay the holding of the board vote meeting by one day. The board vote meeting will now commence at 11.00am on Wednesday, 5 June 2024. Sequoia will make a separate announcement dealing solely with the delay of the board vote meeting.



Parties to the proceeding have today given undertakings to the Panel concerning the board vote meeting, to the effect set out below.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document