Sequoia Financial Group - TOV: SEQ Panel Accepts Undertakings



The Panel has accepted undertakings from Sequoia Financial Group Limited (Sequoia), Glennon Capital Pty Ltd and Glennon Small Companies Limited (together, Glennon Capital), Vonetta Pty Ltd (Vonetta) and Cojones Pty Ltd (Cojones) in relation to the application dated 15 May 2024 by Sequoia in relation to its affairs (see TP24/23).



The Panel is still considering the application.



