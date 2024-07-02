View All Santana Minerals News

Santana Minerals - Infill drilling increases RAS Indicated category to 1.45Moz



The Board of Santana Minerals (ASX:SMI, Santana, or the Company) is pleased to advise that ongoing infill drilling has continued to upgrade the down plunge Inferred Resource at the Rise and Shine discovery (RAS) to Indicated category under JORC 2012.



The latest calculation has seen the Indicated Resource category (>0.5g/t cut-off) grow to total 19.1 million tonnes at 2.4g/t Au containing 1.45 million ounces, an increase of 152,000oz.



