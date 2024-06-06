View All Santana Minerals News

Santana Minerals - Exploration Update



-- Targeted diamond drilling shows RAS western steep structure has legs

-- Exploration steps out to Shreks expanding future mining options



Diamond drilling coupled with detailed structural mapping and logging continues to unravel the major sub-vertical zone of high-grade mineralisation west of the shallower tabular mineralisation which has been the main Rise and Shine (RAS) target.



Diamond drill hole MDD288, specifically placed to test the vertical structure has returned multiple strong intercepts of...



