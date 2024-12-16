Media ReleasesINOVIQ

View All INOVIQ News


INOVIQ - Weaponising Exosomes for Breast Cancer treatment

16 Dec 2024 12:50 PM


- Successful Proof of Concept weaponizing exosomes for breast cancer treatment
- Advancing optimisation of dosing and anti-tumour activity of exosomes

Future milestones are further in vitro data in H1CY25 and in vivo efficacy data in H2CY25 INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ or INOVIQ) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed stage 1 of its development program for an exosome therapeutic for breast cancer. In this in vitro proof-of-concept (POC) study, immortalised natural killer (NK) cells were engineered to continuously produce exosomes that specifically target and kill breast cancer cells. The specific targeting was achieved by incorporating a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) on the surface of the exosomes. This receptor recognizes and binds to a protein that is overexpressed by breast cancer cells. This innovation allows the killing activity of CAR-NK-exosomes to be directly delivered to breast cancer cells, increasing therapeutic efficacy and reducing off-target effects (to non-cancer cells).

INOVIQ’s proprietary technology was utilised to isolate CAR-exosomes released by immortalised NK cells. Treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells, a particularly aggressive type of breast cancer, with CAR-NK-exosomes resulted in dose dependent cancer cell death (Figure 1). At the highest dose evaluated, CAR-NK-exosomes killed over 30% of breast cancer cells and showed significantly greater efficacy than exosomes isolated from NK cells as reported in other studies.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?