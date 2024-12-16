View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Weaponising Exosomes for Breast Cancer treatment



- Successful Proof of Concept weaponizing exosomes for breast cancer treatment

- Advancing optimisation of dosing and anti-tumour activity of exosomes



Future milestones are further in vitro data in H1CY25 and in vivo efficacy data in H2CY25 INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ or INOVIQ) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed stage 1 of its development program for an exosome therapeutic for breast cancer. In this in vitro proof-of-concept (POC) study, immortalised natural killer (NK) cells were engineered to continuously produce exosomes that specifically target and kill breast cancer cells. The specific targeting was achieved by incorporating a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) on the surface of the exosomes. This receptor recognizes and binds to a protein that is overexpressed by breast cancer cells. This innovation allows the killing activity of CAR-NK-exosomes to be directly delivered to breast cancer cells, increasing therapeutic efficacy and reducing off-target effects (to non-cancer cells).



INOVIQ’s proprietary technology was utilised to isolate CAR-exosomes released by immortalised NK cells. Treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells, a particularly aggressive type of breast cancer, with CAR-NK-exosomes resulted in dose dependent cancer cell death (Figure 1). At the highest dose evaluated, CAR-NK-exosomes killed over 30% of breast cancer cells and showed significantly greater efficacy than exosomes isolated from NK cells as reported in other studies.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



