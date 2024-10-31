View All Dotz Nano News

Dotz Nano - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key highlights of third quarter and recent weeks: Successful lab-scale pilot demonstration of DotzEarth, reconfirming superior performance compared with commercial activated carbon and advancing the technology’s Technology Readiness Level to TRL 4-5;

Development of an innovative sorbent for Direct Air Capture and low CO2 concentration industrial emissions;

Raised US$1.5 (AU$2.2) million via private placement from existing and new sophisticated investors to support the development of DotzEarth;

Commenced trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States;

Conducted a non-deal roadshow in the United States. 31 October 2024 - Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, “Dotz” or “Company”), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, provides its Activity Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, along with the Appendix 4C cash flow report.



Dotz CEO, Sharon Malka said: “The third quarter was a productive one for Dotz. We are pleased that the completion of the capital raise demonstrated the confidence both existing and new investors have in the strategic value of the unique DotzEarth technology that Dotz is developing.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document