Dotz Nano commences trading on OTCQB Market



Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ; OTC:DTZZF/DTZNY) (“Dotz” or the “Company”), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, today announced that its ordinary shares are available for quotation on the OTCQB® Venture Market, a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York, under the symbol DTZZF. In addition, the Company has an effective American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) plan in place under the symbol DTZNY, and the ADRs will also be quoted on OTCQB.



Sharon Malka, Dotz Nano CEO stated, “We are pleased to have both our ordinary shares and ADRs quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market. This step comes in response to increasing interest from institutional and retail investors in the U.S. We believe this will help support our efforts to scale our technologies worldwide and diversify our shareholder base, while continuing to meet our current obligations to the ASX.”



