Media ReleasesDotz Nano

View All Dotz Nano News


Dotz Nano - Successful completion of lab-scale pilot of DotzEarth

24 Sep 2024 10:45 AM


Key highlights

  • Dotz advances DotzEarth’s Technology Readiness Level to TRL 4-5, demonstrating progress towards commercial deployment
  • The lab-scale Pilot operating results corroborate previous process simulations, demonstrating an enhanced CO2 adsorption capacity, selectivity of CO2 and robustness, compared with commercial activated carbon sorbents
  • Results demonstrate continuous adsorption/desorption cycles with no evidence of sorbent degradation
24 September 2024 - Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, “Dotz” or “Company”), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a lab-scale pilot demonstration of its proprietary nano-porous sorbent utilizing a moving bed temperature swing adsorption capture unit, simulating Waste-to-Energy flue gas conditions.

This accomplishment marks the advancement of DotzEarth’s Technology Readiness Level (“TRL”) to TRL 4-5, a significant step forward on the path toward market viability.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?