Dotz Nano - Successful completion of lab-scale pilot of DotzEarth



Key highlights Dotz advances DotzEarth’s Technology Readiness Level to TRL 4-5, demonstrating progress towards commercial deployment

The lab-scale Pilot operating results corroborate previous process simulations, demonstrating an enhanced CO2 adsorption capacity, selectivity of CO2 and robustness, compared with commercial activated carbon sorbents

Results demonstrate continuous adsorption/desorption cycles with no evidence of sorbent degradation 24 September 2024 - Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, “Dotz” or “Company”), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a lab-scale pilot demonstration of its proprietary nano-porous sorbent utilizing a moving bed temperature swing adsorption capture unit, simulating Waste-to-Energy flue gas conditions.



This accomplishment marks the advancement of DotzEarth’s Technology Readiness Level (“TRL”) to TRL 4-5, a significant step forward on the path toward market viability.



