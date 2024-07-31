View All Dotz Nano News

Dotz Nano - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key highlights of second quarter and recent weeks:



Announced private placement offering of A$2.3 million, from existing and new sophisticated investors;

Completed scale-up of its proprietary synthesis method for converting plastic waste into a porous carbon sorbent specifically designed for CO2 capture; and

Appointed Head of Engineering, strengthening in-house capabilities towards technology demonstration at scale.

31 July 2024 - Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, “Dotz” or “Company”), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, provides its Activity Report for the quarter ended 30 June 2024, along with the Appendix 4C cash flow report.



