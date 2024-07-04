View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass secures A$1.93 million payment for IP transfer



Highlights European wafer development customer has paid A$1.93 million to acquire intellectual property developed under contract BluGlass has provided contract foundry services for this customer since January 2022

IP relates to GaN growth techniques on the customer’s specialty wafers BluGlass will continue to provide foundry services to the customer, with increased volumes expected Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has secured a US$1.28 million (A$1.93 million) payment from a European wafer developer to acquire intellectual property (IP) rights relating to gallium nitride (GaN) growth techniques on the customer’s specialty wafers.



BluGlass developed the specialist IP for the European wafer developer under a paid contract development program, which has been underway since January 2022. The Company will continue to provide contract foundry services for the customer, developing GaN applications on specialty wafers with increased volumes expected. The technology has been designed for adoption into high-growth markets.



