BluGlass secures A$1.93 million payment for IP transfer

Highlights
BluGlass has provided contract foundry services for this customer since January 2022
-
European wafer development customer has paid A$1.93 million to acquire intellectual property developed under contract
IP relates to GaN growth techniques on the customer’s specialty wafers
Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has secured a US$1.28 million (A$1.93 million) payment from a European wafer developer to acquire intellectual property (IP) rights relating to gallium nitride (GaN) growth techniques on the customer’s specialty wafers.
-
BluGlass will continue to provide foundry services to the customer, with increased volumes expected
BluGlass developed the specialist IP for the European wafer developer under a paid contract development program, which has been underway since January 2022. The Company will continue to provide contract foundry services for the customer, developing GaN applications on specialty wafers with increased volumes expected. The technology has been designed for adoption into high-growth markets.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document