Class Action Hits Lovisa Over Wage Disputes

Lovisa, a prominent jewellery retailer, is currently facing a class action lawsuit filed by Adero Law in the Federal Court of Australia. The lawsuit alleges that, between January 2019 and January 2025, Lovisa systematically underpaid its employees. Specific claims include:

Directing staff to forgo meal and toilet breaks during extended shifts.

Requiring employees to work pre-shift and post-shift hours without compensation.

Offering ‘Individual Flexibility Agreements’ that mandated additional hours during peak sales periods without appropriate overtime pay.

These allegations have raised significant concerns about Lovisa’s labour practices. In response, the company has stated its commitment to defending against these claims, emphasising its adherence to the Fair Work Act and internal enterprise agreements, and asserting compliance with employment laws.

The outcome of this legal action could have substantial implications for Lovisa, including potential financial liabilities and reputational damage, which may affect its future operations. Moreover, this case contributes to the broader scrutiny of labour practices within the retail industry and could set a precedent for similar lawsuits, prompting a wider examination of employment standards and wage practices across various sectors.