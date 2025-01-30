Djerriwarrh Investments (ASX:DJW) Half Year Results, January 2025

Djerriwarrh Investments (ASX:DJW) reported a half-year net operating result of $21 million, down 4.3% from the prior period, with revenue and income from option activity both slightly lower. Despite this, the interim dividend was maintained at 7.25 cents per share, reflecting the company’s focus on delivering enhanced yield over the broader sharemarket. Portfolio changes over the past six months have seen a significant reduction in bank holdings due to high valuations, with funds reallocated to blue-chip stocks such as Coles, Woolworths, Telstra, and major resource companies like BHP and Rio Tinto. The company remains conservatively positioned, holding a net cash balance and maintaining a cautious outlook on market valuations.