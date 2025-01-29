US Consumer Confidence Slides in January

US consumer confidence dipped in January, according to the Conference Board’s latest report, signaling potential headwinds for the economy. The index fell to 104.1, a significant decline from the previous month’s reading of 109.5. This downturn reflects growing concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes, which are impacting household budgets and spending habits. Current labour market conditions fell for the first time since September, and assessments of business conditions weakened for the second month in a row. Analysts are closely watching this trend as it could potentially influence future consumer spending and overall economic growth.

While the Federal Reserve has signalled an intent to slow the pace of rate increases, the market’s interpretation remains a key determinant. This combination of macroeconomic factors is leading to a cautious outlook among consumers, potentially affecting their willingness to make major purchases.