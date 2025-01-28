BluGlass showcases cutting-edge quantum technology at Photonics West

BluGlass (ASX:BLG), a developer of advanced gallium nitride (GaN) laser technology, has unveiled new capabilities targeting quantum applications and filed three provisional US patents for high-power, tunable GaN lasers. These innovations are being showcased at the SPIE Photonics West Conference, held in San Francisco from 28-30 January 2025.

The company presented groundbreaking results in its technical paper, including advancements in distributed feedback (DFB) laser diodes and integrated master oscillator power amplifier (MOPA) designs. Highlights included achieving 750 mW of power in a single spatial mode, which simplifies device design by combining a single-mode laser with a semiconductor optical amplifier. These advances aim to address the precise requirements of quantum technologies, such as sensing, communication, navigation, and computing.

BluGlass’s innovations also extend to wafer-scale processing for GaN laser fabrication, a capability that enhances production scalability while reducing costs for quantum applications. The results demonstrated narrowband emission across violet to aquamarine wavelengths, with side-mode suppression ratios exceeding 40 decibels and linewidths below 3 picometers. These attributes make the lasers ideal for next-generation quantum systems, including atmospheric LiDAR, underwater communication, and GPS spoofing mitigation.

In conjunction with its DFB advancements, BluGlass filed three provisional US patents targeting aerospace, quantum, and biomedical markets.

The company’s Senior Product Developer, Dr Ryan Anderson, highlighted these innovations in a paper co-authored with the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), BluGlass’s research partner. UCSB also presented joint research showcasing narrow linewidth GaN lasers and their potential applications.

BluGlass CEO Jim Haden said, “Our advances in visible GaN lasers, single-mode precision, and photonic integration are pivotal for industries including quantum computing, aerospace, and biomedical technology. The exceptional suppression of noise, combined with high power and tunability, underscores our team’s world-leading capabilities.”

The company’s proprietary remote plasma chemical vapor deposition (RPCVD) technology underpins these breakthroughs. By leveraging low-temperature, hydrogen-free manufacturing methods, BluGlass produces high-performance GaN lasers that offer significant advantages in scalability and cost-efficiency compared to traditional approaches.