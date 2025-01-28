Tech Rally Fuels Market Recovery: ASX set to rise

US stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some of the losses from a sell-off triggered by the emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which rattled tech shares.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.92% to 6,067.70, with technology stocks leading the way. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) jumped more than 2%, bouncing back from a 4.9% loss on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.03% to 19,733.59, rebounding from a 3.1% drop the previous day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 136.77 points, or 0.31%, reaching 44,850.35.

Nvidia shares surged 8.8% overnight, recovering from a previous 16% drop. Apple gained 3.6% overnight, contributing to the overall tech rally. Salesforce saw a 3.7% increase in its share price overnight.

Oil prices rose, after the White House reiterated plans to impose tariffs on Canadian imports. Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell slightly but saw some recovery.

Turning to Australian markets, ASX futures are pointing to a positive start, up 0.4% or 34 points.

Local investors are keenly awaiting fourth-quarter CPI data at 11:30 am. Confirmation that inflation is cooling faster than the Reserve Bank has forecast could open the door to a potential rate cut as early as next month. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates on hold, with a statement due at 6:00 am on Thursday.

Significant corporate activity will be underway today, with key quarterly reports anticipated from Perseus Mining, Whitehaven Coal, 29Metals, Atlas Arteria, BCI Minerals, and Boss Energy.

In the acquisition space, Cerberus Capital Management has made its interest known in acquiring some of Star Entertainment’s debt. Finally, shareholders of Sigma Healthcare and Chemist Warehouse are preparing to approve their proposed merger today.