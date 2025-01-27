AI Shockwave Rocks Global Markets

Overnight, the unveiling of a new Chinese AI model from DeepSeek sent shockwaves through global markets, triggering a widespread tech sell-off, particularly in the US. The Nasdaq plummeted 3%, with Nvidia experiencing a significant 16.7% drop and Broadcom also suffering losses. This sell-off spilled over into cryptocurrency and oil markets, reflecting a broader risk-off sentiment. However, Apple defied the trend, posting a gain of over 3.7%.

US Tech Sell-off

US tech stocks suffered heavily after the announcement of the DeepSeek AI.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.07%, ending at 19,341.83, while the S&P 500 declined by 1.46%, closing at 6,012.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 289.33 points, or 0.65%, to finish at 44,713.58. Strength in Apple, Johnson & Johnson, and Travelers contributed to the boost in the 30-stock index.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond fell to a 2025 low of 4.5%.

Oil Prices Decline

Oil prices slid more than 2%, falling below $73 a barrel, reflecting concerns about global economic growth in light of the tech sell-off and broader market uncertainty.

Cryptocurrency Market Tumbles

Bitcoin tumbled 5.1% to a near two-week low of $99,740. This drop indicates that the risk-off sentiment extended to the cryptocurrency market.

European Markets Show Restraint

European markets exhibited a more muted reaction to the news, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index experiencing only a slight decline. Defensive sectors, such as chemicals and food, performed relatively well, indicating a degree of caution among European investors.

Australian Market

ASX futures point to a muted open, with modest declines expected as Australian investors digest the global market turmoil. The Australian dollar remains steady, suggesting a more measured reaction compared to other markets.

Commonwealth Bank Divests Stake in Bank of Hangzhou

Commonwealth Bank announced the sale of a $940 million stake in Bank of Hangzhou.

Pilbara Minerals Quarterly Update

Pilbara Minerals is set to release its quarterly update.