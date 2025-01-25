Australian Foundation Investment Company (ASX:AFI) Half Year Results, January 2025

Australian Foundation Investment Company (ASX:AFI) reported a half-year profit of $154 million, up 2.7% from the previous period, and increased its interim dividend to 12 cents per share. The portfolio outperformed the ASX 200 over the last 12 months with a 13.2% return, driven by strong performances from holdings such as Netwealth, ResMed, and Wesfarmers, while an underweight position in resources also contributed positively. AFIC has reduced its exposure to banks and added stocks such as BlueScope and Sigma Healthcare, the latter seen as a long-term growth opportunity following its merger with Chemist Warehouse. Despite elevated market valuations, AFIC remains fully invested with a cautious but selective approach, focusing on quality companies with strong fundamentals.