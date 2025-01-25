AMCIL (ASX:AMH) Half Year Results, January 2025

AMCIL (ASX:AMH) reported a half-year profit of $3.6 million, a 12.6% decline from the previous year due to lower trading and options activity. Despite this, the portfolio delivered a 12-month return of 17.3%, outperforming the index. The company benefited from broadening its holdings, with strong contributions from stocks such as Block, Redox and TechnologyOne. AMCIL reduced its exposure to banks due to high valuations and made new investments in Sigma, WiseTech, ARB, EVT, and Amcor, focusing on long-term growth opportunities. The company remains cautious about current market valuations but continues to seek value through quality companies with strong structural stories.