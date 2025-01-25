Mirrabooka Investments (ASX:MIR) Half Year Results, January 2025

Mirrabooka Investments (ASX:MIR) reported a half-year profit of $4.6 million, consistent with the previous period, and increased its interim dividend to 4.5 cents per share. The portfolio delivered an 18.2% return over the year, outperforming the index benchmark of 11%, with strong contributions from key holdings such as Pinnacle Investment Management (ASX:PNI) and Temple & Webster (ASX:TPW). The company continues to focus on quality, long-term investments, avoiding cyclical resource stocks. While portfolio turnover remained typical, recent additions include modest positions in solid businesses such as Napier Port and Channel Infrastructure. Looking ahead, Mirrabooka remains cautiously optimistic, noting high market valuations and the uncertainties surrounding global economic conditions and US government policies.