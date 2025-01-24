Mortgage Rates Dip Slightly, But Affordability Remains a Concern

The average rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages has decreased slightly to 6.96%, down from 7.04% last week, according to Freddie Mac. While this dip may offer some relief to prospective homeowners, affordability concerns remain significant as borrowing costs remain elevated and purchase prices continue to climb. This combination of factors is impacting the housing market, with house hunting activity slowing down and properties remaining on the market for longer durations. This trend is likely to persist unless there are further changes in interest rates or significant price reductions in properties.

The latest decline in mortgage rates may provide some respite to those looking to purchase homes, but the overall affordability landscape remains a significant challenge. Buyers are facing a difficult balancing act between desired home features, property prices, and the mounting costs of borrowing. Experts suggest that the current market conditions will likely continue to impact the housing market in the near future, potentially leading to further adjustments in purchasing decisions and potentially impacting the speed of sales.