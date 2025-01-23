WATCH: Hot Stocks: Pentanet, Santos, Bubs Australia, Insignia Financial

Pentanet (ASX:5GG) has turned a $0.4m EBITDA loss in Q1 FY25 into a $0.6m profit in Q2. Revenue rose 7% year-on-year, with gross profit up 17% quarter-on-quarter. 5G subscribers grew 17%, while churn rates improved to 1.2% overall. Gaming revenue rose 31%, and Cloud Gaming increased 23%. Net operating cash flow hit $0.9m in Q2, with a $0.2m inflow for H1 FY25. Shares are up 62% over the past five days.

Santos (ASX:STO) posted Q4 revenue of US$1.4bn and FY24 revenue of US$5.4bn, with free cash flow at US$1.9bn. Production reached 87.1 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent for the year. The company finalised the US$602m sale of a PNG LNG stake to Kumul Petroleum and secured LNG supply deals with Shizuoka Gas and TotalEnergies. Shares are down 0.7% over the past five days.

Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) reported a H1 FY25 EBITDA of $2.9m, reversing a $6.8m loss a year ago. Q2 cash inflow hit $3.9m, with $17.2m in cash and $5.0m in undrawn debt. Q2 net revenue rose 42%, with a gross margin of 48%. Bubs completed patient enrollment for its US FDA approval process, with a decision expected in October 2025. FY25 guidance remains at $102m revenue, a 40%+ margin, and EBITDA breakeven. Shares has gained almost 15% over the last five days.

Insignia Financial (ASX:IFL) has received a revised, non-binding proposal from CC Capital Partners to acquire all shares in the company at $4 dollars and 60cents per share, subject to adjustments for dividends. Shares has added 3.4% over the last five days.