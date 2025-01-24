Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC) has announced that its CERENERGY battery project has received the highest possible environmental rating of “Dark Green” from Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings, Oslo. This independent assessment highlights the battery’s low carbon emissions, minimal environmental impact, and sustainable production process, positioning it as one of the greenest battery technologies available. The CERENERGY battery’s expected emissions are around one-third of those associated with lithium-ion batteries, with an estimated 14 kgCO2/kWh compared to 61-106 kgCO2/kWh for lithium-ion alternatives. Altech has stated that the battery’s production process is powered entirely by renewable energy, supported by a direct power purchase agreement and on-site solar installations.

The “Dark Green” rating allows the project to access the green bond market, which is valued at approximately US$250 billion annually. This accreditation, assessed under the Shades of Green methodology, confirms that the project aligns with the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Criteria. Managing Director Iggy Tan stated that the accreditation provides green bond investors with a transparent mechanism to categorize their investment in terms of climate risks and impacts. The company believes this milestone is a significant step forward in commercialising the CERENERGY technology.

Altech’s CERENERGY battery is a solid-state sodium chloride battery, offering an alternative to traditional lithium-ion technology. Unlike lithium-based batteries, which rely on critical minerals such as cobalt, graphite, and lithium, the CERENERGY battery uses more abundant materials like sodium, alumina, and recycled nickel derivatives. The company anticipates strong demand for the technology in industrial applications, particularly for microgrids, data centers, and heavy industry, where reliable and sustainable energy storage is crucial. The battery’s fully recyclable design, which relies on mechanical recycling rather than chemical processes, further enhances its environmental credentials.

The company plans to build a 120 MWh production facility in Saxony, Germany, to manufacture CERENERGY battery modules for grid storage applications. The transition to sodium-based batteries is expected to grow, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) projecting that they could account for around 10% of annual capacity additions by 2030.