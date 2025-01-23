US Markets Soar, ASX To Follow

US Markets

The S&P 500 surged to fresh record highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump advocated for lower interest rates and cheaper oil prices.

The broad market index gained 0.53%, reaching a new intraday high for the second consecutive session. It closed at 6,118.71, surpassing its previous all-time closing high of 6,090.27 set in early December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 408.34 points, or 0.92%, to finish at 44,565.07, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked up by 0.22% to 20,053.68. Thursday marked the fourth consecutive day of gains for all three major indexes.

AUD/USD

The US-AUD dollar traded at 0.6283, slightly up from the previous day.

Global Economic News

Investors are awaiting the Bank of Japan’s policy decision and manufacturing and services reports from the EU, UK, and US. These data releases could impact market sentiment and volatility.

Synlait Milk

Synlait Milk expects to return to profitability this year, boosting investor confidence.

ASX Outlook

Australian shares are poised to open higher, following Wall Street’s record-setting close overnight.

The SPI futures are pointing to 0.4% gain.