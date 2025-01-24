Etherstack is pleased to announce that it has entered a new US$1.2m contract with AT&T Services Inc. to

supply wireless network equipment and associated services.

AT&T is the world’s largest telecommunications carrier and Etherstack has been collaborating with AT&T

on AT&T’s FirstNet project, which is the largest mission critical push to talk project in the world, since 2021.

Etherstack’s CEO, Mr David Deacon said “This direct award with AT&T for one of our innovative products

in a rapidly evolving public communications product area is testament to Etherstack’s capability in building

the best products for the world’s largest telco operators and switch vendors. We look forward to updating

our shareholders in the near future with further good news.”

The US$1.2m is expected to be recognised as revenue in the current financial year.