Transforming Aluminum Production in Tasmania

ABX Group Limited (ASX: ABX) and its subsidiary, ALCORE Limited, have announced a significant step forward in their mission to revolutionise the aluminium industry, securing a key location for their pilot plant at Bell Bay, Tasmania. This development is a major milestone for ALCORE as it seeks to demonstrate its innovative process for turning waste products from aluminium smelting into valuable industrial chemicals. The move highlights ALCORE’s commitment to sustainable practices and its potential to disrupt traditional supply chains in the aluminium sector. The pilot plant, to be located adjacent to Rio Tinto’s Bell Bay smelter, is poised to showcase a world-first technology with significant environmental and economic implications.

The agreement with Rio Tinto Aluminium Limited involves leasing an existing industrial facility, a move that not only provides a suitable space for the pilot plant but also demonstrates the collaborative spirit between the two companies. ALCORE’s groundbreaking technology will be piloted in a 500 square meter facility which previously supported several industrial developments and provides all the necessary utilities for a plant of this nature. Here, ALCORE will test its process for extracting hydrogen fluoride from aluminium smelting waste, which, in the proposed commercial plant, will then be converted into aluminium fluoride, an essential chemical used in the smelting process that is currently 100% imported into Australia. This initiative embodies the principles of a circular economy, transforming a waste product into a critical resource and reducing dependence on imports.

The project is also backed by the Tasmanian Government, which has provided indicative terms for a $1 million conditional loan, further validating the importance of ALCORE’s work and its potential to boost the local economy. The lease agreement with Rio Tinto includes a reduced rate, recognising the contribution that this pilot project will provide to the local area, especially regarding jobs and manufacturing processes. ALCORE is already moving ahead with the necessary approvals processes and expects to order the main equipment required for the pilot plant by the first quarter of 2025, indicating a clear plan and timeline for development. The site is also sufficiently large enough to support a small commercial plant in the future, showcasing a view to scale beyond the initial pilot.

The ALCORE pilot plant will demonstrate the efficacy of its groundbreaking technology and its potential to impact the Australian aluminium industry by establishing local supply chains for crucial materials. The Managing Director and CEO of ABx Group, Mark Cooksey, stressed that securing the site at Bell Bay was vital and praised the collaboration with Rio Tinto. Similarly, Rio Tinto Bell Bay Aluminium’s General Manager Richard Curtis recognised the importance of producing aluminium fluoride from waste products which would benefit the community and the state. This is not just a technological win; it is a testament to the power of local innovation and collaboration in driving sustainable industry practices.

In summary, ALCORE’s securing of the pilot plant facility in Bell Bay marks a critical step in its mission to transform aluminium production, utilising waste materials to create essential industrial chemicals. The partnership with Rio Tinto, combined with the support from the Tasmanian government, highlights the broad support for ALCORE’s innovation and its potential to drive environmental and economic benefits. With the process of gaining approvals underway and the order of key equipment expected in the near future, ALCORE is rapidly moving closer to demonstrating its commercial viability.